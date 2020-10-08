It was a big thing for Varun Chakraborty to play against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and taking his wicket was ‘dream like’ as he used to see him playing in Chepak’s stand three years ago. Mysterious spinner Chakraborty called the World Cup winning captain Dhoni’s photo a memorable day for himself in the Indian Premier League.

Chakraborty, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, dismissed Dhoni at the crucial stage in the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. He told Rahul Tripathi on IPLT20.com, ‘Three years ago, I used to come to the Chepauk stand and sit with the audience. I used to come just to watch Dhoni batting. Now I bowled against him. It was a dream moment for me.

The 29-year-old spinner from Tamil Nadu dashed Dhoni’s hopes of playing a long innings. He said, ‘The wicket was very flat. I thought it was a 180-run wicket. Mahi Bhai was doing well. I felt that if I bowl at the right length, then I can get a chance to take his wicket.

He said, ‘And I was able to do it. After the match, I took a photo with Dhoni sir.