It was a big thing for Varun Chakraborty to play against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and taking his wicket was ‘dream like’ as he used to see him playing in Chepak’s stand three years ago. Mysterious spinner Chakraborty called the World Cup winning captain Dhoni’s photo a memorable day for himself in the Indian Premier League.
The 29-year-old spinner from Tamil Nadu dashed Dhoni’s hopes of playing a long innings. He said, ‘The wicket was very flat. I thought it was a 180-run wicket. Mahi Bhai was doing well. I felt that if I bowl at the right length, then I can get a chance to take his wicket.
He said, ‘And I was able to do it. After the match, I took a photo with Dhoni sir.
