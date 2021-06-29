In addition, the co-founder of the study assures that the purchase conversations began in 2020.

One of the news of the day was the announcement of the purchase of Housemarque, the studio responsible for the recent Returnal, which will now be part of PlayStation Studios, working exclusively for Sony consoles. An acquisition expected in recent months after several rumors, which is now taking shape and of which we know more details.

Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder of the Finnish studio and Hermen hulst, director of PlayStation Studios, have confessed in an interview with Famitsu that the purchase conversations began in 2020. Since Housemarque they had already associated with several games exclusively for the Japanese firm, so they had a good part of the road traveled.

Buying talks started in 2020Despite the fact that the story comes from behind, Kuittinen himself confirms that he decided to establish priorities, ensuring that he focused “to finish the development of Returnal and then speak again”. With the PS5 exclusive roguelite in stores, the talk resumed and a short time later, Housemarque belongs entirely to PlayStation.

The aforementioned media also asks them about the future and Kuttinen assures that “Returnal is a clue of what will come. I am sure that we will go further and I want to create great gaming experience and unforgettable experience. Specifying that his next project will have “a tight gameplay with good controls” since it has been the key that the studio has been working with for the last 26 years. You can find out more about this style with our Returnal analysis.

More about: Returnal, PS5 and Housemarque.