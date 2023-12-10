The former vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, was booed when she arrived at the National Congress, this Sunday morning (10), on which occasion she reciprocated the demonstration of supporters of President Javier Milei with an obscene gesture.

Dressed in red, a color associated with the left in Latin America, Kirchner was the target of criticism as she entered the parliamentary headquarters, this Sunday (10), to begin the inauguration activities.

Unlike Maurício Macri's ceremony in 2015, when he refused to participate in the ceremony, politics played a prominent role this time: she was responsible for welcoming the new president of Casa Rosada.

The former Peronist president, Alberto Fernández, arrived in silence at the Assembly and exchanged few words with the libertarian when he passed the presidential baton.

The inauguration ceremony for the new occupant of Casa Rosada brought together hundreds of international delegations. Among those present were Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou; Santiago Peña, from Paraguay; the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán; the Minister of Security of the government of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, sent by President Nayib Bukele; the King of Spain, Felipe VI; and others.

Furthermore, the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, was one of the highlights of the event. He arrived this Sunday (10) in Buenos Aires and was greeted by Milei as he left the interior of the Congress.

The Presidency of the Republic confirmed on Tuesday (5) the EFE agency that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would not be present at the inauguration of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei. The Brazilian government was represented by Chancellor Mauro Vieira.

Despite the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the highlight of the day in Argentine newspapers was former president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in the country since Thursday (7), and was applauded upon arriving at Congress, this Sunday (10). .

Bolsonaro traveled accompanied by Michelle and political allies, such as senator Ciro Nogueira (PL-PI) and federal deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS), former minister of Citizenship. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), was also at the ceremony.