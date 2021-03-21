Fox News reported that people who miss former President Donald Trump and routinely follow current events, may soon be able to directly view his views online again.

Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News that the president is working to create his own social media service, which could be up and running in two to three months.

And a ban is imposed on Trump by many social media platforms, especially Twitter, as he was a prolific user of his tweets, after he spent a long time before denouncing the attack on the US Congress building on January 6, and because of his insistence on publishing speculative tweets that he was the winner. The real thing for the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump did not provide evidence for his theory on the election result. His attempts to prevent Biden from being declared victorious were rejected in several courts.

Miller said the new platform will “completely redefine the game,” and there will be tens of millions of users.

Trump has been a more frequent user of Twitter than any other American politician in the modern era, and has often used this position to announce major shifts in policy or make changes to key personnel in his administration.