On Tuesday, Trump's lawyers appealed before the Maine judiciary a similar decision taken against the former president by the state's secretary of affairs.

Both states considered the former president “unfit to assume the position of president” because of his position during the storming of Congressional headquarters by a crowd of his supporters on January 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, the former president’s lawyers asked the US Supreme Court, which consists of nine judges, three of whom were personally appointed by Trump, to consider the decision issued against their client by the Colorado Supreme Court and declare it invalid.

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court in the state of Colorado (western) ruled that Trump was ineligible to assume the presidency because he “engaged in a rebellion on January 6, 2021” when a crowd of his supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress.

The ruling is based on the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits anyone who has previously sworn allegiance to the United States Constitution from holding any elected office if they break their oath by participating in an insurrection.

In their submission, Trump's lawyers said that if this judicial decision is not overturned, “it will be the first time in the history of the United States that the judicial system prevents voters from casting their votes for the main candidate of a major party in the presidential election.”

The lawyers added, “The eligibility to serve as President of the United States is a matter exclusively for Congress – and not for a state court – to consider and decide upon.”

Similar to the state of Maine, the Colorado Supreme Court based its decision on Trump’s disqualification on “Article III of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

In this regard, Trump’s lawyers argued in their request submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States that Article Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution does not apply to their client in his capacity as president, and that what happened on January 6 was not a “rebellion,” and that the Republican billionaire “did not participate.” “By no means in rebellion.”

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building, the seat of Congress and the edifice of American democracy, in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s victory for the presidency.

In August, the federal judiciary, as well as the judiciary in the state of Georgia, accused the former president of trying to change the results of the 2020 elections.

The two historic decisions issued by Maine and Colorado currently relate to the Republican Party primary elections in these two states, which are scheduled to be held on March 5.

Neither of these decisions will enter into force until after all appeal procedures have passed.

Lawsuits have been filed in several states to block the path for the most likely candidate to win the Republican nomination for the presidential elections that will be held at the end of this year.