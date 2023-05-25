Deputy criticizes the way in which President Lula’s government manages the Planalto’s official networks

the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) expressed criticism of the communication strategy adopted by the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on social networks this Wednesday (May 24, 2023). Through posts on government Twitter accounts, including that of the chief minister of Secom (Secretariat for Social Communication) of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo PimentaJanones expressed his disagreement with the language used, even criticizing the use of links from other platforms.

These comments arose after the deputy was excluded from the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8, despite having promoted a campaign on social networks with the hashtag “Janones na CPMI” and having become one of the most commented subjects of the Twitter. According to a survey released by Quaest on May 5, the deputy stands out as the only congressman favorable to the government among the ten most influential politicians on the internet.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (May 24), the Minister of Secom made a publication, sharing a video in which he participated in the Chamber’s Communication Commission, which provoked a response from Janones.

In a matter of minutes, the deputy responded to another publication by Pimenta, in which the minister shared a YouTube link on Twitter referring to his participation in the Chamber. Janones emphasized: “Avoid putting links from one network to another. This reduces the reach of the post by about 90%. It’s the basics!”.

Next, the congressman commented on a federal government publication, in which he disagreed with the sharing of a Federal Revenue post. “Instead of sharing from one account to another, prefer to make a new post, but using a different language. This will make the range increase significantly.”writes Janones.



Janones also criticized the language used in another government publication, referring to the presentation of credentials to ambassadors. “Speak in popular language. Letters of Credence? Nobody knows what it is! Leave intellectual elitism aside and go back to the factory floor!”, said the government supporter.

JANONES X SECOM

The deputy ended up getting into a discussion against an alleged Secom employee. “Forgiveness. I hadn’t seen that you work at Secom. I’m explaining, you are one of those responsible for this ‘brilliant’ communication, I take back what I said, and by the way: if you can teach me, I humbly accept”, he writes.



Paulo Pimenta’s advisory also responded to Janones’ tweets, stating that they are the ones who write the minister’s publications, “thus in third person”.