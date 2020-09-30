All the accused have been acquitted by the CBI court after 28 years in the Babri Masjid disputed structure demolition case in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. The court said that the demolition of the mosque was not a conspiracy and no strong evidence was found against any of the accused. At the same time, after being acquitted in the case, Jai Bhagwan Goyal said – Yes! I demolished structure, Hindu won, now Kashi and Mathura is the issue

Jai Bhagwan Goyal said in a conversation with ABP News, “Yes, I had broken the structure and I am proud. The CBI court acquitted me. Thank you for that. If the CBI court had sentenced us, we would have accepted it too. It was demolished. The Ram temple is being built today, if it was demolished. If the mosque was not demolished on 6 December 1992, how could the Ram temple be built. The Hindu won, now our next agenda is Kashi and Mathura. “

Was the Babri demolition a pre-planned conspiracy?

In response to this question, Jai Bhagwan Goyal said, ‘We have said this in the court that we had demolished the structure. In the 90s, car servants were shot with bullets. We had seen the head of our leader Ashok Singhal ji, we saw it all. There was resentment in us that whenever there will be a car service, the structure should be broken.

He further said, ‘Our entire agenda was that the structure should not be avoided. The structure must be broken, it was our sentiment. Along with the feeling, Hanuman ji was pleased, thousands of people reached there and Hanuman ji himself came inside every car servant.

All accused including Advani, Joshi acquitted

The court acquitted all 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar in this case for lack of evidence. The special judge of this trial that has been going on for 28 years, S.K. Yadav, while giving the final verdict of his term, said that the Ayodhya demolition was not pre-planned. There is no strong evidence of the incident.

The court has held that there is no concrete evidence against the allegations leveled by the CBI. Some chaotic elements carried out this task.

