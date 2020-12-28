After being elected the national president of JDU, RCP Singh (JDU President RCP Singh) said that our relationship with BJP is cordial. On the developments in Arunachal Pradesh, he said that we should not look back. In a special conversation with a Hindi news channel, the new JDU president has openly spoken on several issues. He said that he will work to take the organization forward. The party is behind something on social media, in this we will work to move forward. Along with this, he targeted LJP chief Chirag Paswan without being named.

RCP Singh said without Chirag’s name – he made a stab at the back

Speaking to a Hindi news channel, RCP Singh said that we helped him in the Lok Sabha, he also helped a lot in the Rajya Sabha. We are ready to move forward on the matter of taking his Bihar forward. If they keep their thoughts, then we will move forward. But he acted as a stab in the back. You fielded candidates in front of all the candidates we stood for. You gave candidates in front of a leader who worked for the development of Bihar. After all, who did these people want to be the Chief Minister?

On the issue of Arunachal said- We should not look back

On the return of Chirag Paswan to NDA, RCP Singh said that we do not stop anyone’s path. Regarding the relationship with the BJP, he said that our relations with the BJP are cordial and will remain cordial. We are aware of the issue of Arunachal. We should not look back, look forward. Regarding the help in making it mayor in Itanagar, Arunachal, he said that if we help him everywhere, he should also help him here.

When did the cabinet expansion in Bihar, he said the new JDU president

On the issue of cabinet expansion in Bihar, RCP Singh said that it would be decided soon. This time will be informed. There is no dispute between BJP and us. He said that Nitish Kumar is not tired yet. The opposition had said to postpone the election. Our leaders kept moving forward everywhere. Whether we get votes or not, our leader has decided to inclusive development, we will not back down. If the Bengal unit wants to contest elections, we will consider it.