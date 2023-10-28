GB News reported that Johnson will work as a presenter, program maker and commentator starting in early 2024 and will play a major role in covering the upcoming elections in Britain, expected next year, as well as the US elections.

“I will be giving this important new TV channel my frank views on everything from Russia to China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all these challenges, and the enormous opportunities that lie ahead,” Johnson wrote on the X platform.

The television channel launched in 2021 with a mix of news, opinions, and analyzes that resemble American networks such as Fox News more than their British counterparts. The British Broadcasting Regulatory Authority found that the station had violated neutrality rules on several occasions.

The station is owned by All Perspectives and is chaired by Alan McCorrick and Angelos Frangopoulos as Chairman of the Network’s Executive Board.

Johnson, who was the main political leader behind the Brexit movement, took office as Prime Minister in 2019 and won a large majority in the elections that took place later that year. But he resigned in 2022 after a series of scandals that caused him to lose the support of many Conservative Party MPs.