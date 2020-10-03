Corona has emerged as the Messiah among the people. In these 6 months he has helped countless people. Meanwhile, he has returned to work. He arrived in Hyderabad to shoot. He said that he noticed a change in behavior of people earlier.

Sonu said – very different feeling

Sonu Sood has been helping many needy people including migrant laborers from Mumbai for the past 6 months. He is in Hyderabad for the shooting of the Telugu film Kandirega. According to the report of National Herald, Sonu said that he is feeling very different. Sonu said, there is a magical feeling on the sets in Hyderabad. The way the cast and crew welcomed me … very emotional. People are constantly coming to meet me on sets and not only Hyderabad but also from other cities.

Expect good opening from film

Sonu said, because of his work, it is very nice to come in contact with people from all over the country and give their love and respect in return. He said, everything changed completely. I have absolutely changed in terms of impact on people. The director of photography also said that the film will be different at the box office. I consider myself blessed that I chose to help troubled people. As an actor, my name helped to help people. Now the help of people will help me as an actor.