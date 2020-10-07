Haryanvi Queen Sapna Chaudhary has recently become a mother. She got married to Haryana’s singer-writer Veer Sahu earlier this year. After this news came out, Sapna Chaudhary wrote a post sharing a photo of her.

Sapna wrote, “I have given answers to people with my work. It is not my habit to listen and speak unnecessarily. Wait and keep watching. ” Earlier, Sapna Chaudhary’s husband Veer Sahu had a class of people. Actually, Veer had expressed his displeasure to the people who had made wrong comments against Sapna.

They said that we are being asked questions like we have robbed someone or killed someone. You do not respect anyone’s sister or daughter. Veer said angrily that if you listen to the story of Sapna, tears will come in your eyes. Along with this, he said to always support Sapna.

Please tell that Sapna’s PRO Charan Singh Sehrawat confirmed the news of Sapna becoming a mother in a conversation with Hindustan Live. She told that Sapna Chaudhary has given birth to Baby Vboy on 4 October. Regarding Sapna’s marriage, he said that in January this year, Sapna married a court marriage to Veer Sahu.

He further told that by organizing a program to tell everyone about this marriage, but at the same time Veer Sahu’s uncle died. Because of this, the program was postponed. Then later the country went under lockdown due to Corona. Due to this, Sapna could not provide her wedding details to the fans.