Singer Roxy Dekker (19) had a huge hit within 24 hours with her song Sugardaddy. The song was released on Thursday and is immediately the most streamed and downloaded song in the Netherlands, a rare achievement. How can it go so fast? The success cocktail consists of clever teasing, a charming conversation with Beau, a mysterious love life and Linda de Mol's son.

