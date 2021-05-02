NAfter the riots at the demonstration on May 1st in Frankfurt with several injuries, the participants of various left alliances and the police blame each other for the escalation. The police spoke on Sunday of targeted attacks that were carried out on the emergency services, including with flagpoles, bottles and pyrotechnics. The police did not provide any further information. She does not want to comment in detail until Monday.

Sharp criticism of the police operation came from the “May Day” alliance, which had registered the demonstration. It accuses the police of “systematically attacking” the protest march. A spokesman for the group spoke of a “calculation of escalation” and a “state legitimized excess of violence”.

The police had refused any communication with the meeting management, and participants had been chased into traps and police cauldrons using “contradicting loudspeaker announcements.” Serious injuries occurred on the part of the demonstrators. There are reports of severe head injuries and bone fractures, skull base fractures and a heart attack as a result of the police operation.

Attacks with flagpoles

The police vehemently contradicted this representation. The whole time they kept up the conversation with the chairman of the meeting and searched. The right to demonstrate was upheld even after the first incidents involving pyrotechnics and attacks with flagpoles on the route through the station district.

There is a particular lack of clarity about an incident that occurred towards the end of the demonstration. Police went into a group of demonstrators with about two dozen officers, including using batons and tear gas. Shortly afterwards it was said that a protester was bleeding profusely from his head and had a seizure. He was first taken care of by paramedics and then driven to a hospital in an ambulance. He is reported to have broken the base of his skull.

The police shortly thereafter denied via Twitter that the injuries were caused by officers and say it was a “medical emergency”.

On Sunday, the police finally reversed this statement. It may have been taken prematurely and was based on information from the officers deployed. Of course, nothing can be ruled out, but this incident must now be cleared up: “We take the allegation very seriously.” The various pieces of information are currently being verified. Witnesses have been asked to report to the police.