In a statement to Sky News Arabia, MP Ahmed Mhenni said that suicide cases have been repeated recently and for people of different ages, and noted that the law punishes those who push a person to commit suicide, but it does not punish the suicide itself.

He added that: “The suicide bomber harms himself, his family and his state, and if the suicide is committed, the matter has been resolved, but if the suicide operation fails, a penalty must be imposed on him, and the penalty is not intended to restrict freedom, but rather a psychological reform penalty, where the person who attempts suicide is placed in a qualified place. He is placed in him from three to six months for psychological treatment.

MP Mhenni continues: “The suicide bomber committed suicide because he suffers from psychological crises, and here the state is trying as much as possible to correct him by law and bring him back to his senses again, and this is the goal, but if the same attempt is repeated, we will impose a fine on him, and this is the goal of the draft law amendment.”

And he stated: “As for the fine, whoever commits suicide is placed in a psychiatric hospital and then comes out with a medical report confirming that he has become healthy and in a good health and psychological condition, and here in the event that he commits suicide, the fine is a punishment for him.”

Punishment is not the solution

On the other hand, a consultant psychiatrist, Dr. Jamal Froiz, said that suicide is the disposal of a person from his life, so how can he be punished, should he be killed twice? We do not know what is the purpose of the criminalization process?

Dr. Jamal added that suicide comes for several reasons, such as exposure to psychological depression, which is an organic disease in the brain that needs treatment and cannot be criminalized, and there are cases of neurotic adolescents between 17 and 25 years old who commit suicide because they are exposed to psychological pressures that they cannot interact with, so they think about suicide .

And Froez indicated that “there are people who have diseases such as AIDS or malignant tumors, and they feel severe pain, and no one feels them, so the patient escapes by committing suicide to relieve himself of those pain.”

He stressed that: “There is suicide caused by going through severe psychological crises to escape the situation, such as a man of good reputation and high status who gets involved in a case of corruption or theft, and here sometimes he chooses suicide instead of being imprisoned.”

The consultant psychiatrist continued by saying: “For the Western girl, she is a 17-year-old who was subjected to more pressure than her age, and in this case she is a neurotic teenager, and suicide was the result, and this case is called the development of adolescence.”

Scientific treatment of suicide

Dr. Gamal Frouez pointed out that: “Any case that is thinking of suicide or trying to commit suicide, it must be admitted to the sanatorium, where it is dealt with according to a protocol known in the whole world and not only specialized in Egypt, where they have a specific room called the room for cases attempting suicide, which is A room in which there are no electric wires, windows, glass, or wires that the patient can use to hang himself, and a room equipped with all of sponges.”

He pointed out that: “Whoever has the idea of ​​suicide declares it and says that he wants to die, and therefore the issue needs medical treatment, and the law can do nothing but oblige the patient to be hospitalized, and I do not know the opinion of the representative of this matter, but I am talking about the medical aspect, the motives for suicide There are severe mental depression, or a schizophrenic patient can commit suicide because of auditory hallucinations, and there are those who suffer from incurable diseases that they cannot bear, so they resort to suicide to escape from the disease situation, or a person who is exposed to a difficult situation commits suicide to escape from the situation, as auditory hallucinations are mental illness, and severe depression is A sentimental disease, and other than that, the person is responsible for his actions. The neurotic person from the age of 12 to 28 years when he commits suicide is responsible for his actions.

message to parents

Dr. Jamal Fruiz concluded by sending a message to the parents calling for interaction with the children and getting close to them, stressing that: “All psychological problems occur during the first education period of life, and this period results in the safety of the patient’s mental health. It creates problems that accompany it for a lifetime, and if it goes correctly, it will be healthy for the rest of its life.”

For her part, Dr. Asmaa Murad, a sociologist of women, feminine awareness and family counseling, told Sky News Arabia that the proposal should be a kind of psychological support to contain the personality that tends to commit suicide, because whoever seeks to commit suicide is robbed of will and exposed to severe frustration due to his lack of flexibility in dealing with life, And his inability to control himself and his feelings, and here he needs hands that extend and contain him, and aggravating or legal punishment cannot be the solution, but social solidarity and containment for the person who is a victim of society and a victim of himself as well. I support the step, but the name I have is different.

There is no punishment for those who attempt suicide

She added that if the fine is legally approved, it should be on the parents to push them to pay attention to their children, and no penalty can be imposed on the person who attempts suicide because he is a patient suffering from a psychological disorder, and it is also important to discover the preludes to suicide because the patient sometimes hides his illness, and here he needs follow-up and guidance And a study to accurately understand the causes of his suicidal tendencies.