Adam Neumann wants to take back WeWork, the coworking giant

For Adam Neumann, founder and former CEO of WeWork, not even the bankruptcy announced last November was enough, and he doesn't give up by sending a half-billion-dollar takeover offer for the shipwrecked office rental giant. WeWork, once revered on Wall Street at a value of $47 billion, plunged into bankruptcy in November 2023, going from a financial icon to a penny stock, valued at just $0.2.

But Neumann is in the middle of a redemption mission that has been going on for a few years and with which he is determined to take back the reins of WeWork since he was ousted from the board of directors five years ago. In December, the Israeli entrepreneur began lining up to buy WeWork or at least part of its assets, as reported in a letter published by the Times.

Through his startup Flow and in collaboration with Dan Loeb's Third Point fund, Neumann has been trying to reacquire his “creation” and the related leases, with the aim of bringing it out of bankruptcy proceedings. He had already tried in October 2022 trying to obtain a billion dollar financing for WeWork, but at the time his proposal was rejected by the then CEO Mathrani. Now, despite initial opposition from WeWork's advisors, it appears the company's direction is turning the acceptance of debtor-in-possession financing by Neumann and Loeb.

But Adam Neumann has always had many ambitions, ever since he dreamed of becoming the president of the world or to solve the problem of orphans in the world. Now at 42 he is the father of five children with his wife Rebekah (Gwyneth Paltrow's cousin) and dreams of taking back the giant that he brought from rags to riches.

As a child he struggled for years with dyslexia, a condition that prevented him from learning to read until the third grade. From the age of 17 he was an officer in the Israeli Navy and by 22 he had already moved around ten homes, including an Israeli kibbutz, a source of inspiration for his future entrepreneurial masterpiece: WeWork.

Neumann studied at Baruch College in New York, however, abandoning his studies a few credits short of graduating, which he completed only in 2017. During those years, the meeting that would change the course of his career took place, the one with Miguel McKelvey. Together, they founded GreenDesk, a sustainable coworking space company, in 2008, which evolved into the giant WeWork two years later.

At the height of WeWork's success, Neumann's fortune reached $4.1 billion. However, as the company prepared for a monumental Hypo, the press began to highlight his excesses. Beyond his well-known passion for tequila, Neumann never spared himself from declarations which, although ambitious, always had a large dose of implausibility.

The former CEO dreamed of solving the problem of orphans in the world, welcoming them into the WeWork family or he aimed to become the first person in history to reach a wealth of one trillion dollars, challenging the richest of men, Elon Musk. Unfortunately these projects never came to fruition, and not only for the Neumann's dreams of glory.

Investors were concerned about doubts about WeWork's business model: renting coworking spaces to those who didn't want or couldn't afford to buy offices. Despite the compelling market outlook, with the support of figures such as JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son, the company continued to post billion-dollar losses. The IPo was abandoned shortly before debut on Wall Street and Neumann had to leave the helm of his creation in 2019. From startup prodigy, Neumann becomes their laughing stock. After years of further problems, some of which linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, today WeWork is a company with 4 billion dollars in debt that is floundering in the abyss of bankruptcy.

In short, charisma, charm, power of persuasion and boundless narcissism, these are the traits that created Neumann's character, and which were also brought to the small screen by Jared Leto with WeCrashed. In the miniseries, the controversial CEO is portrayed as a charismatic yet deluded visionary who persuaded some of the biggest names in finance to believe in him and invest billions of dollars.

To date, although disheartened and with a bankruptcy behind him, Neumann wants to take back his WeWork which has not yet responded to the offer made by the former CEO. In the meantime, Adam always starts from the real estate sector and with his Flow focuses on residential rentals. Who knows if this time he really manages to become president of the world.