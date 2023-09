How did you feel about the content of this article?

Nicaragua’s dictatorship had only been allowing the flag, symbol of the 2018 democracy protests, to be displayed in homes along with the Sandinista Front flag | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Nicaraguan dictatorship went back on a four-year ban and decided to encourage the population of the Central American country to display the country’s flags in their homes for Independence Day celebrations, celebrated on September 15th.

The announcement was made this week by the Minister of Education, Lílliam Herrera Moreno, during the opening ceremony of the celebrations. On the occasion, she asked the Nicaraguan population to hoist the flag in “all houses” and in “all our educational environments, as well as squares and parks”.

“Outside every house, we should fly the blue and white flag of Nicaragua,” Moreno said.

Since 2019, the Sandinista dictatorship has prohibited the population from displaying the flag of Nicaragua in homes or vehicles, under penalty of imprisonment, unless it is flown alongside the flag of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), party of dictator Daniel Ortega. .

The regime had declared war on the Nicaraguan flag because it became a symbol of the 2018 democracy protests, violently repressed by the dictatorship.

However, traders in the capital Managua, a category that was persecuted by the government for selling flags, are suspicious of the minister’s request.

“People no longer buy flags because they are afraid,” a seller told Confidencial newspaper. “Now we only sell the flags that the schools ask for. No one buys flags to hang at home. It’s very dangerous.”