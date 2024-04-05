The issue falls within Larian's typical strategic organization, which according to Douse has the advantage of being more agile and opportunistic of a large publisher, being able to adapt more quickly to situations by taking advantage of the new data collected at any time to modify its operations.

Interviewed by Game File, the developer explained that, although the decision must be made only later and there is nothing set yet, it is very likely that the next game will also be able to take advantage of early access, also due to the difficulties inherent in the market current video game.

It seems that the developers of LarianStudio they were very happy with the launch system early access For Baldur's Gate 3 so much so that even the next production it will probably use the same setup, according to what was reported by the head of publishing, Michael Douse.

An agile and opportunistic team

Baldur's Gate 3, the poster

In this sense, Early Access has allowed Larian to refine and improve further Baldur's Gate 3 until it became the successful RPG that later established itself throughout the world.

“We are agile and opportunistic, we like it work on new data that we get on a daily basis,” Douse explained, “nothing we do is precisely planned years out and I think this is also true when it comes to the development itself. If you had asked us what Baldur's Gate 3 would have been like, how much it would have cost and what it would have looked like three years ago, we wouldn't have been able to say.”

This agility and ability to adapt and transform is what differentiates a team like Larian, despite being of considerable size, from a larger company, which cannot afford to constantly change in this way.

Ultimately, this ability to modify the game is also what allows you to get the desired results and try to create the desired product. With all the money made with Baldur's Gate 3, Larian could afford to go public or release the games in a traditional way, but that seems out of the question.

In particular, even for the next game it seems that self-publishing and early access are immovable elements, as they are essential to truly create the game that the team wants to create. In the meantime, we have learned that the next title will not have anything to do with Baldur's Gate.