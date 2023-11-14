With Baldur’s Gate 3 which is gathering support everywhere, Larian Studios seems to be already working on next “big game”as reported by CEO Swen Vincke commenting on the quantity of nominations for The Game Awards 2023 collected.
“This is a true honor,” Vincke wrote in his message, “especially in a year so full of great releases. Seeing our “niche RPG” become so successful is very motivating.” Then comes the part in question: “I wish I could tell you something about our next big game, but this is really encouraging for us, pushing us to push some boundaries, I’m very excited about that.”
Xbox version coming soon and lots of nominations
It therefore seems that Larian Studios is already working on a large title after Baldur’s Gate 3, although development on the latter is not even finished, considering the amount of updates that the team is publishing and those yet to be published.
In addition to these, there is also the Xbox Series X|S version coming soon, the announcement of which should come soon, it seems.
We remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 was nominated in the category Game of the Year as well as several others such as best direction, best narrative, best score and music, best performance, best community support, best RPG and best multiplayer.
