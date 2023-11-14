With Baldur’s Gate 3 which is gathering support everywhere, Larian Studios seems to be already working on next “big game”as reported by CEO Swen Vincke commenting on the quantity of nominations for The Game Awards 2023 collected.

The information is contained in a message published by Swen Vincke in response to the post on

“This is a true honor,” Vincke wrote in his message, “especially in a year so full of great releases. Seeing our “niche RPG” become so successful is very motivating.” Then comes the part in question: “I wish I could tell you something about our next big game, but this is really encouraging for us, pushing us to push some boundaries, I’m very excited about that.”