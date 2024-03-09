After two races in the Formula 1 season, it already seems clear that Max Verstappen will not be able to keep up this year either. The three-time world champion also won the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix with force majeure a week after the Bahrain Grand Prix. Just like last week, the 26-year-old Red Bull driver set his pole position into profit.

Teammate Sergio Pérez rode to second place on the fast race track of Jeddah, far behind the Dutchman. A five-second time penalty did not jeopardize that classification, as the Mexican had more than enough lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished third. Verstappen celebrated his 56th Grand Prix victory in Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia. He leads the standings after two races with 51 points.

Verstappen was away quickly after the start and was already one second ahead after the first lap. Leclerc managed to fend off an attack from Pérez in second place, but after four laps the Mexican was already past him. Both Red Bull drivers did not have the opportunity to drive further away from the rest, as a hard crash by Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) on the eighth lap brought the safety car onto the track.

Verstappen and Pérez took advantage of the opportunity to make a pit stop without significant time loss. In a period of ten seconds, the mechanics changed the tires of the two Red Bulls. The only obstacle then was Lando Norris of McLaren, who did not make a pit stop in the neutral phase and temporarily took the lead. After thirteen of the fifty laps, Verstappen passed the Brit. (AP)