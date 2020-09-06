Posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ are also seen in Meerut, after Baghpat district of western UP. The dispute between the two parties four days ago in Sant Vihar Colony of Kankarkheda, Meerut, has taken a new shape. One party has posted posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ outside their homes, accusing the other side of bullying. On the other hand the police are denying any knowledge of the matter.In fact, four days ago, a policeman of Sant Vihar, Praveen Tyagi, had a dispute with Bablu Thakur, who runs a dairy in his neighborhood, about dung in the drain. Several women and men on both sides were injured in the conflict. When the injured were sent for medical, there was a fierce struggle between the two sides in the district hospital too.

Women put posters outside the house

Currently, people from both sides are out on bail in this case. On Saturday, a new twist in this case came when many women of the area put posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ outside their homes. The women of the area have warned the dairy operator to flee the area, accusing them of bullying.

Dairy operator accused of bullying

The women allege that due to the bullying and bigotry of the dairy operator, they have become difficult on the road. On the other hand, in this entire episode, the police station has denied the information.

Posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ were also posted in Baghpat

Earlier this week in Baghpat too, about a dozen families had put up posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ outside their house in village Gangnauli. The reason for this is that they are fed up with police harassment. These families were talking about leaving the state in the absence of justice. People pleaded for justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.