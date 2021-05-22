Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has reported additional income. Now comes Cem Özdemir. The Greens could face a growing problem.

Berlin – Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * reported forgotten additional income to the Bundestag on Wednesday. These were special payments that she received from her party between 2018 and 2020. But the problem is not over for the Greens: The former party leader Cem Özdemir is now also updating his income – and is reporting the Christmas bonus from 2014 to 2017. The news is good food for political competition.

Green affair to additional income: Baerbock admits “stupid omission”

According to the rules of the Greens *, party leaders who, like Baerbock, also have a mandate in the Bundestag *, do not have a monthly salary for the party post. However, like other employees of the federal office, they receive special payments, for example at Christmas. Members of the Bundestag do not actually have to make payments from paid activities public in detail. So-called income levels can be found on their Bundestag pages.

A Green spokeswoman called the picture nevertheless exact numbers of late registrations. Baerbock updated her income by 25,220 euros. The money was properly taxed. In addition, the spokeswoman mentioned that Baerbock received a tax-free Corona * bonus of 1500 euros last year.

Baerbock admitted in a conversation with him Handelsblatt also personally made the mistake: “That was a stupid omission”. As soon as she became aware of the error, she reported the special payments immediately. “That’s probably what annoyed myself the most,” added Baerbock. The fact that the ex-party leader is now also reporting Christmas bonuses is not exactly an advantage for the party.

Late registration of Christmas bonuses: Ex-party leader Özdemir reports more than 20,000 euros

The office of the Green politician announced on Thursday that Özdemir and his employees noticed that certain payments had not yet been reported. “Like all employees of the federal office, he received the special payments in his job as chairman of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen and of course taxed them properly,” said his office. “Beyond that, there were no further special payments by the party.” Özdemir reported a total of 20,580 euros Christmas bonus for the years 2014 to 2017. Until 2018, Cem Özdemir was federal chairman of the Greens.

The events also cause criticism in their own party: the prominent ex-MP Christian Ströbele, for example, called for “maximum transparency”, how 24hamburg.de* reported.

Union members are outraged by late registrations that have been forgotten – the Greens are behind Baerbock

In conversation with the Handelsblatt Tilman Kuban, head of the Junge Union, criticized Baerbock’s “concealment of income” as “unclean”. He does not understand why there is a tax-free corona bonus for Greens leaders at all. This was “made for the employees, but not for political honorary posts,” said the JU boss.

CSU * Secretary General Markus Blume also reacted indignantly. “It is grotesque that, of all people, the green critics of capitalism pay their chairmen success commissions. What really needs to be explained is that this was then concealed from the Bundestag until the candidate was his own candidate for chancellor, ”he said picture. He accused the Greens of “hypocrisy and double standards”.

In their own party, understanding prevails, like a Green MP Handelsblatt explained. You have to get used to the fact that you are now playing in the “political Champions League”. “Different standards prevail: We look closely and nothing is forgiven.” Of course, it is “embarrassing” when such mistakes happen. (dpa / tkip) * Merkur.de / bayern and 24hamburg.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

