Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

After several cloudy days, the weather forecast is sunny again. However, summer is not only coming back, but is giving everything again for August.

Kassel – rain, wind and temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius – the summer has been more like autumn weather in the past few weeks. August really started with a cold shock, which even made snow possible at high altitudes. Austria and Slovenia were hit by even worse weather, where heavy rain caused flooding and landslides. Now, however, summer could be making its big comeback. It’s supposed to be sunny and hot again – the weather forecast for the next few days.

After two weeks of autumn weather, summer is now set to celebrate its big comeback with temperatures up to 33 degrees Celsius. (Iconic image) © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Summer is coming back: the weather in Germany is getting sunnier than it has been for two weeks

After about two rainy and cold weeks, the time has come: “Summer is celebrating its comeback,” explained qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met. The reason for the summer weather are warm air masses that flow from south-west Europe to Germany. The air masses are completely exchanged and cold becomes warm again, said the expert. In addition, it will be sunny again. “We haven’t had that much sunshine in Germany for over two weeks.”

Mostly it should be dry and warm, only in western Germany thunderstorms are possible in places. According to the expert, the coming days should have this in store:

Wednesday 9 August: 18 to 24 degrees, with sun, clouds and a few showers.

18 to 24 degrees, with sun, clouds and a few showers. Thursday, August 10: 19 to 27 degrees, with plenty of sun.

19 to 27 degrees, with plenty of sun. Friday, August 11: 24 to 30 degrees, sunny and dry.

24 to 30 degrees, sunny and dry. Saturday, August 12: 24 to 31 degrees, mostly warm, later showers and thunderstorms possible from the west.

24 to 31 degrees, mostly warm, later showers and thunderstorms possible from the west. Sunday 13 August: 24 to 33 degrees, with sun and clouds, individual heat thunderstorms possible.

24 to 33 degrees, with sun and clouds, individual heat thunderstorms possible. Monday 14 August: 25 to 33 degrees, also with sun and clouds, individual heat thunderstorms possible.

25 to 33 degrees, also with sun and clouds, individual heat thunderstorms possible. Tuesday, August 15: 21 to 28 degrees, with sun and clouds and hardly any showers and thunderstorms.

Summer is celebrating its comeback with over 30 degrees Celsius – and the summer weather remains

According to Jung, the next week will bring more sun again with maximum temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius: So summer is coming back – and will stay for the time being. According to the expert, an outlook on the third week of August should have even more heat ready. Up to 35 degrees Celsius should be possible. Jung explains: “Summer seems to want to turn it up again.”

Secret heat stars: The ten most beautiful ground covers for sun and drought View photo gallery

Already last week he suspected Expert that after the hurricane gusts and rain again heat follows. What could you do better in the summer temperatures than to eat an ice cream? To find the best ice cream parlor, an Italian reveals her tricks.