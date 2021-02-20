STUTTGART / HEIDELBERG (dpa-AFX) – After the three attacks with explosive mail on food companies in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, a 66-year-old suspect is in custody. The Heidelberg public prosecutor and the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office announced this on Saturday.

The arrest of the man had already been ordered on Friday evening. Special police forces arrested the pensioner at his home. The man from the Ulm area, who was previously unknown to the police, did not offer any resistance, it said.

Initially, the suspect did not provide any information about the allegations made against him. In particular, the investigations into the shipping route and the type of explosives packages had brought the special commission on Friday on the track of the man, it said in the message.

In the past few days were in the Wild factories in Eppelheim (Rhein-Neckar district) and in the headquarters of the supermarket chain Lidl Mail exploded in Neckarsulm (Heilbronn district). In Bavaria, the police last intercepted an explosive mail that was addressed to the baby food manufacturer Hipp.

The investigations after the explosions were carried out with great personnel expenditure. 100 officers investigated the cases. / Vio / DP / nas