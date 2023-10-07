bFederal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has called for a quick decision on financial aid to Palestinians in view of Hamas’ major attack on Israel. “The terror is shocking. “We shouldn’t just react to him with words,” the FDP leader told “Bild am Sonntag”. He is therefore hoping for a recommendation from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on how the German state should proceed with financial support for the Palestinians in light of this violence. “Any consequences could be implemented immediately,” said Lindner.

His party colleague and chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, called for a review of all financial aid for the Palestinian Gaza Strip. The FDP politician told the Funke media group that Hamas’s cowardly attack on innocent civilians must be used as an opportunity to thoroughly check all German, EU and UN aid funds destined for the Gaza Strip to see how they are being used. “Any use for anti-Israel or anti-Semitic purposes must be completely excluded.”

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth, sees a need for action on the part of the EU. The SPD politician told “Spiegel” that they finally had to rethink their Iran policy. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are financed and supported by Iran.

Crucial role of Iran

“From its support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine to its nuclear violations and the spread of terror and war in the Middle East, Tehran is a dangerous threat to international peace and security.” There must be a decisive response, that ends the terror emanating from Iran.







Gregor Gysi, a member of the Left Party, rejects the demand to stop German aid payments to Palestinian organizations. These should be supported, but Hamas should not. “The attack only comes from her,” Gysi tells “Spiegel”.

He strongly condemns Hamas’ attacks. “Many deaths and injuries are never acceptable, the hostage-taking is unacceptable. Above all, they also kill civilians arbitrarily.” It is high time for a political solution. But the Israeli government must first be ready for this.

Baerbock sees poor chances for peace

According to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany stands in solidarity with Israel. “It is already clear that this day is a turning point, an unprecedented act of escalation by Hamas,” it said in a statement.

Baerbock speaks of brutal attacks by Hamas. Israel has the right under international law to defend itself “against this perfidious terror”. Hamas’ terror has once again moved the region further away from peace. “As a result of these terrorist attacks, there is now an incalculable risk of a major regional escalation.” They can only “warn in the strongest possible terms that others join in this terror.”







Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) emphasized that the protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions in Germany is now “the highest priority”. Faeser spoke on the phone today with Berlin Senator for the Interior Iris Spranger, who is also chairwoman of the Conference of Interior Ministers, a spokesman said in response to a request from the Reuters news agency.

Increased protection of Jewish institutions in Berlin

“The federal and state security authorities are concerned about the escalation of violence caused by Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel and are closely monitoring any reactions in Germany.” The threat assessments for Jewish and Israeli institutions are continually updated and protective measures are increased where necessary. “In Berlin, the protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions has already been strengthened today,” the spokesman said.

The CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter said in “Spiegel” that protection for Jewish institutions in Germany must be increased quickly. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution and federal and state police authorities must pay more attention to Palestinian and pro-Iranian groups.

Danger of a two-front war

He also believes that previous aid to Palestinians needs to be reconsidered. The 2024 budget provides around 350 million euros for the Palestinian Authority. “The federal government should consider freezing the funds so as not to indirectly finance terror against Israel.”

In addition, Germany must toughen its course towards Iran. “Hamas is not capable of such a major attack on its own – Iran is behind it.” Given Iran’s close ties to Hezbollah in Lebanon, there is a risk of a two-front war against Israel.

The international community must therefore massively increase the pressure on Iran. Kiesewetter is vice-chairman of the Bundestag’s parliamentary control committee, which monitors the German intelligence services.

Foreign politician and former Federal Environment Minister Norbert Röttgen (CDU) also spoke up: “The rocket terror by Hamas against the Israeli civilian population cannot be justified in any way, it is despicable and must be stopped immediately,” he wrote on Platform X.