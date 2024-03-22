Home page politics

Press Split

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is looking into a left-wing extremist who carried out attacks against right-wing extremists in Budapest. © Uli Deck/dpa

A new arrest warrant has been obtained against a left-wing extremist after attacks on right-wing extremists in Budapest. The Federal Prosecutor's Office took over the proceedings because of their special importance.

Karlsruhe – After attacks on suspected right-wing extremists in Budapest, the Federal Prosecutor's Office took over the case due to its particular importance and obtained a new arrest warrant against a suspected left-wing extremist. At the same time, the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice ordered the continued execution of the pre-trial detention, as the highest German prosecution authority in Karlsruhe announced. There is strong suspicion against the German of membership in a criminal organization and two cases of grievous bodily harm.

According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the members of the association share a militant left-wing extremist ideology that includes a rejection of the democratic constitutional state and the state's monopoly on violence. The aim of the association is to use violence against members of the right-wing political spectrum.

The incident

The accused is said to have taken part with other members of the left-wing extremist association in an attack on three people in front of a café in Budapest on February 9, 2023, who, from the attackers' point of view, were part of the right-wing spectrum. Some of the victims were seriously injured.

The attacks occurred on the occasion of the “Day of Honor,” which right-wing extremists from all over Europe come to Budapest every year. They commemorate the attempt by the German Wehrmacht, the Waffen SS and their Hungarian collaborators to break out of the city besieged by the Red Army on February 11, 1945.

The attackers are said to have hit the suspected right-wingers several times with batons and other striking tools. The victims suffered bruises, bruises and some broken bones. The accused is said to have participated in spying on the victims and secured the area during the attack.

Late in the evening of February 10, 2023, he is said to have pursued two people with other left-wing extremists and attacked them from behind on the street. They sprayed an unknown substance in the victims' faces and repeatedly beat them. Even after a victim was already lying unconscious on the sidewalk, the group used a striking tool to inflict further blows on his head and entire body. The victim suffered multiple facial and skull fractures.

The arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice replaces the arrest warrant issued by the Dresden District Court on December 11, 2023. On this basis, the accused has been in custody ever since. The Federal Prosecutor's Office took over the proceedings on February 29, 2024 because of their special importance. dpa