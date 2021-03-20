NAfter the fatal attacks on three massage studios in the state of Georgia, during a visit to Atlanta, American President Joe Biden condemned the increasing violence against people of Asian descent and called for more engagement against racism. Hate and violence were “often met with silence” in the United States, he said on Friday after a meeting with representatives of the Asian community. “But that has to change, because our silence means complicity.” Racism is an “ugly poison” that has been persecuting the United States for too long.

Biden also indirectly criticized his predecessor Donald Trump for his controversial statements on the corona virus. The Republican had repeatedly referred to the virus as the “China virus”. “Words have consequences,” said Biden. “It’s the coronavirus, period.”

Biden and Harris together

In Atlanta, Biden met representatives of the Asian community with his deputy, Kamala Harris, whose mother had once immigrated from India. It was “heartbreaking” to hear the reports of the grieving people, he said afterwards.

“Racism is a fact in America and always has been,” Harris said. “Xenophobia is and always has been a fact in America, just like sexism.” All people should be perceived as Americans, and not as members of a particular group, said the Vice President. “To do injustice to someone means to do injustice to us all.”

Perpetrator denies racist motives

Eight people were shot dead in the attacks on Tuesday, including six women of Asian origin. According to the police, the 21-year-old suspect Robert Aaron Long rejected a racist motive. He said that in the fight against his sex addiction he wanted to “eliminate” a temptation that had brought him into conflict with his strict religious beliefs.

The police stressed on Wednesday, however, that it was too early to make clear statements about the motive for the crime and whether it was a hate crime. The public prosecutor’s office accuses the arrested person of murder and grievous bodily harm. In general, the act is a symbol of the intertwining of sexism and racism in America.

In Atlanta, Biden criticized that attacks on people of Asian descent had “skyrocketed.” The organization Stop AAPI Hate confirms this: According to a report published on the day of the attacks, almost 3,800 attacks against people of Asian descent were recorded in the United States in 2020. Women were affected more often than the average.

By order of Biden, the flags on the White House and other public buildings should remain at half-mast until Monday. The House of Representatives observed a minute’s silence on Thursday. Vigils were held in several major cities, while police in New York, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and other locations increased their patrols in neighborhoods with high Asian-American populations.