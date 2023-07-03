Text includes “security assurance” as one of the teaching principles; project will be analyzed by the Chamber

Last Tuesday (June 27, 2023), the Senate Education and Culture Commission approved a bill to make school safety one of the principles of Brazilian education. The text is a response by Congress to the attacks on schools registered in recent months in the country.

Approval by the Senate collegiate was symbolic. Now, the text goes straight to the analysis of the Chamber of Deputies, except if there is an official request for a vote in the plenary of the Upper House.

Initially proposed in 2019, the PL 2,256 is by the senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT). Its processing was unlocked in 2023. If the proposal is approved in the Chamber and sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the government will have 6 months to implement security measures in schools.

In the Education Committee report, Senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) cites the cases of attack on the school in Aracruz, in Espírito Santo, and the day care center in Blumenau, in Santa Catarina. The most recent case was on June 19, with the death of 2 students after a shooting attack, in Cambé, in the north of Paraná. With that, there are at least 54 dead in 13 attacks since the massacre in Realengo (RJ), in 2011, when 13 people were killed.

“Discrimination crimes draw more attention, precisely because of the characteristics of paroxysmal violence, haunting society and questioning the school as a safe space for socialization”, says the opinion. Here’s the full of the report (450 KB), which also included amendments by the chairman of the board, senator Flavio Arns (PSB-PR).

To combat cases like these, senators suggest that the “security guarantee” should be one of the principles of teaching. The idea is that the federal, state and municipal governments are responsible for a “integrated school security system”. Financing will be the responsibility of the federal government.

According to the text approved by the Senate commission, this system must respect human rights, with special attention to a “trust school culture” and for the mental health of students and professionals in the field. Each education system will be able to indicate what their specific policies will be, together with school communities and society.

One of the central points of the project is to establish a protocol of “threat management” at Schools. The procedure would include ways to identify and monitor risks, in addition to a flow for reports of threats with the security, social protection and guardianship council areas.

Among the signs that must be identified to avoid cases of school violence or attacks are:

Hateful or bigoted speech, including digitally;

Bullying or cyberbullying;

Threats, discrimination, physical or verbal aggression, including against animals;

Possession of a firearm or cold weapon (such as knives);

Student exposure to violence in the family, school or community;

Mistreatment, abandonment or family neglect;

Student absences without justification;

Self-inflicted violence;

Vandalism, depredation and theft; It is

Constant consumption of alcohol or drugs.

The text approved by the Education Commission also mentions the “reasonable use of safety strategies and equipment” by schools. Initially, the bill spoke of “people entry and exit control”. However, the new text considers that safety adaptations in schools must respect the context of each establishment.

Most of these monitoring activities and dialogue with the areas of social protection and security must be carried out by a “school care group”, formed by members of school councils. The work must be voluntary and unpaid.

In the case of a more serious threat, of attacks like those seen in early 2023, the group should also draw up a “Contingency plan”. That is, the entire school community, including students and teachers, must know what to do and how to protect themselves during an attack. The plan and training must be accompanied by local security and civil defense forces.