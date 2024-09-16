Presenter hit coach with chair during debate on TV Cultura; reaction was “human” and “cannot contain himself”

After being kicked out of the debate TV Cultura put throw a chair in the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) on Sunday (15.Sep.2024), the presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) said he will not give up his candidacy and will remain in the race “until the end”.

In conversation with journalists, the PSDB candidate said he felt attacked by the former coach’s statements during the debate. He said his reaction was “human” and that “couldn’t contain himself”. The former coach accused the journalist of sexually harassing a woman in 2019.

“From the moment I felt attacked there, I saw the figure of my mother-in-law, who I repeat died because of this. Unfortunately, I lost my head. Shouldn’t I have? I don’t think so, I could have simply left the debate and gone home, it would have been much better.”said Datena.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Before the attack, Marçal was chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the race. In the 2nd block, the atmosphere between the two candidates had already heated up, when Marçal accused the journalist of having sexually harassed a woman.

“Dápena [apelido com o nome de Datena]you said in an interview that you entered the wrong election […] We want to know when you’re going to stop. You’ve already left the interview crying. You’re a guy who only talks when there’s a TV there writing. When will Datena stop with this nonsense?said Marçal.

In response, Datena stated that the accusation to which Marçal referred was archived by the Public Prosecutor’s Office due to lack of evidence. He said that the wear and tear with the episode “it even caused death” of his mother-in-law.

The former coach provoked the presenter again and asked him again when he would leave the race for Mayor of São Paulo.

“Datena doesn’t even know what he’s talking about here […] Brazil wants to know, São Paulo wants to know, what time you’re going to stop, you didn’t answer the question. We want to know, you’re a jerk, you crossed the debate these days to slap me, and you said you wanted to do it, you’re not the man for that.”said Marçal.

After that moment, Datena went after Marçal with a chair.

The program was interrupted for a few minutes. When it resumed, the presenter TV CulturaLeão Serva said that the episode “It was one of the most absurd on Brazilian television”. He reported that Datena was expelled and that Pablo Marçal chose to leave the place.

Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB), Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Marina Helena (New) continued the debate.

Watch the moment: