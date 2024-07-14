The former president will make his first public appearance in Milwaukee, two days after being wounded by a gunman in Pennsylvania.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has confirmed that the Republican will attend the 2024 RNC (Republican National Convention), which will be held on Monday (July 15, 2024) in Milwaukee, United States. The event will take place just two days after a shooting attack against Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, which left one supporter dead and two injured. The shooter was also killed.

A joint statement from the Trump campaign and the RNC released Saturday reaffirmed Trump’s determination to press ahead with his campaign. The Pennsylvania incident, which was treated as an assassination attempt, prompted heightened security measures.

“We will prepare to welcome 50,000 delegates, alternates, guests and members of the media, while ensuring that everyone is safe. This is a critical aspect for us.”said Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee.



Additionally, Milwaukee is bracing for the arrival of left-wing protesters who will demonstrate on issues such as reproductive rights, the war in Gaza, immigration and racism, with a march planned for Monday. The city has requested additional support from law enforcement agencies from across Wisconsin and Chicago.

The United States Secret Service had previously announced that the convention would have two security perimeters: an external zone with controlled access and a more restricted internal perimeter, accessible only to accredited personnel and ticket holders.

According to officials, some firearms will be allowed inside the outer perimeter because Wisconsin is an open-carry state.