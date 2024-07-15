Former US President Donald Trump used the attack he suffered on Saturday on Monday (15) to demand an end to all the “political attacks” he faces, including the lawsuits he faces in court.

In a message on social media Truth SocialTrump celebrated the decision of a Florida judge to dismiss the lawsuit for improper handling of confidential documents, since when he left the White House in 2021, the former president took boxes with secret documents to his mansion in Mar-a-Lago.

In the message, the former American president linked the assassination attempt he suffered on Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania, where he was injured in the right ear, to the legal proceedings he is facing in different parts of the country.

“As we move forward to unify our nation after the horrific events of Saturday, this dismissal of the illegal indictment in Florida must be just the first step, followed swiftly by the dismissal of ALL witch hunts,” Trump declared, listing the cases against him.

On May 31, Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be formally charged with crimes in a New York trial, where he is accused of falsifying documents during the 2016 campaign to cover up an alleged affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

In addition, the former American president is being charged in Washington DC for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, in which he lost to the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

The tycoon still faces similar charges in Georgia for allegedly trying to influence the results of the election in that state.

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump enjoyed partial immunity because he had served as president, creating uncertainty about the future of these cases. Due to the ruling, in New York, the most advanced trial, the judge decided to postpone the sentencing hearing until September.

In his message, Trump reiterated his accusations that the entire trial was orchestrated for political reasons. But in what amounts to an escalation of his tone, he went further by including Saturday’s attack within the framework of attacks against him.

“The Democrat Justice Department has coordinated ALL of these political attacks, which are a conspiracy of election interference against me, who is Joe Biden’s political opponent. Let’s come together to end all instrumentalization of our justice system and make America great again!” he said.

Trump is currently in Milwaukee for his party’s convention, which begins on Monday and where he will be officially nominated as the Republican candidate for the November election.

The assassination attempt elevated Trump to a kind of mythical status in the eyes of his supporters, reinforcing his image as a persecuted leader and increasing the intensity of support he receives from his electoral base.