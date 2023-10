US President Joe Biden | Photo: Bigstock

After Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel, United States President Joe Biden declared support for international allies. “We will never fail to protect them. We guarantee that they will have the help that their citizens need and, also, that they can continue to defend themselves”, he said in a speech this Saturday afternoon (7).

The American president says he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I have made clear that we stand ready to provide all appropriate measures of support to the government and people of Israel,” Biden said in his speech, emphasizing that “terrorism is never justified.”

During his speech, the American president highlighted how the attack with “hundreds of rockets falling from the skies on Israeli cities” mainly affects civilians. “This is not a time for Israel’s enemies to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching,” he warned in his speech.