ofFabian Mueller shut down

Karl Lauterbach had himself vaccinated with Astrazeneca as part of his work at the Leverkusen vaccination center. Now the expert reports on side effects.

Update from April 8th, 8.45pm: On Wednesday, Karl Lauterbach confirmed that he had been vaccinated against the corona virus on Tuesday. The 58-year-old was given the vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca. In conversation with picture the health expert now confirms side effects after the vaccination. “I tolerated the vaccine well. There was a little fever and chills, but that’s to be expected, ”said Lauterbach.

Although the vaccine is now mostly vaccinated in people over 60 years of age, and younger people can only choose the vaccine at their own request, Lauterbach decided in favor of the Astrazeneca vaccine. “I’m not 60 yet, but I took it on my own. The vaccine is definitely a very good vaccine. It is not a second class vaccine, it works very reliably ”.

Lauterbach vaccinated with Astrazeneca: Corona expert fears many mutations and further “waves of vaccinations”

Original report from April 8th: Berlin – The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach was vaccinated against Corona with the Astrazeneca vaccine. The 58-year-old announced this on Wednesday evening via Twitter. “Unfortunately, Astrazeneca vaccine hit the headlines again today. It is true: it is a highly effective vaccine, serious side effects are very rare, ”wrote Lauterbach. The head of the vaccination center in Leverkusen and he administered numerous doses of the agent on Tuesday. “Of course I also took him.” Lauterbach also posted two photos, one of which shows him during his own vaccination.

Unfortunately, AstraZeneca vaccine hit the headlines again today. It is true: it is a highly effective vaccine, serious side effects are very rare. Dr. Hübner, Head of the Leverkusen Vaccination Center, and I vaccinated him a lot yesterday. Of course I took it too pic.twitter.com/QCo3gO9PBv – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) April 7, 2021

As early as Tuesday, Lauterbach wrote on Twitter that he had worked at the Leverkusen vaccination center all day. Lauterbach canceled such an aid operation at short notice in mid-February – out of fear of protests. “The police and security authorities saw a threat,” Lauterbach tweeted at the time. At this point in time, the SPD politician had already announced that he wanted to have the Astrazeneca drug injected.

Lauterbach vaccinated against Corona with Astrazeneca: SPD health expert defends Astrazeneca

On Wednesday afternoon, Lauterbach also commented on the corona vaccine, possible further mutations and a strategy against the virus via Instagram. The health expert Astrazeneca defended: “Not to use the vaccine would be completely foolish,” he said, because: The consequences of corona disease are much more serious. The politician put the probability of an infection with the virus for death or serious side effects around 1000 times higher.

He can understand any uncertainties, especially among those who are under 60 years old and have already received their first dose of Astrazeneca, according to Lauterbach. The politician calls the strategy of giving these people a different vaccine for a second vaccination “plausible”. You don’t know if that’s a good approach. From his experience, however, he could say that the primary problem was the first vaccination, not the second. Studies are currently running on this. Lauterbach expects a result in two to three weeks.

Lauterbach vaccinated with Astrazeneca: SPD politician speaks of further “waves of vaccinations”

Regarding possible further variants of the coronavirus Lauterbach said: “In the laboratory there are still a lot of mutations that could still come” and for which no vaccine has yet been available. In the future you will have to be prepared for “vaccination waves” again and again, the virus will not go away anytime soon. In order to quickly reduce the number of new infections, Lauterbach brought up a curfew from 8 p.m. and nationwide mandatory testing in schools and companies. (fmü / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa