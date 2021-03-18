The sudden stop for the AstraZeneca vaccine caused a stir in the vaccination centers. In the hustle and bustle, an employee from North Rhine-Westphalia had a serious data breach.

Ennepetal – And suddenly it had to be quick. The decision to suspend corona vaccinations with the AstraZeneca substance with immediate effect came as a complete surprise to many vaccination centers. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) made the decision on Monday on the advice of the Paul Ehrlich Institute. A precaution after eight cases of cerebral vein thrombosis timed to vaccination with AstraZeneca. Now the active ingredient is being tested again and can probably be used again soon.

But for vaccination centers all over Germany, the step initially meant major reorganization in any case – and it had to be done quickly. In a hurry, an employee at the Ennepe-Ruhr district vaccination center near Dortmund made a serious mistake. She sent an email to 1,493 people to cancel the respective vaccination appointments. The problem: You made the private email addresses visible in CC. A clear violation of the General Data Protection Regulation.

Data breach in the vaccination center – almost 1500 e-mail addresses suddenly visible

For e-mails to large distribution lists, the addresses must be entered in the “BCC” field. This is the only way to ensure that the names and addresses are not visible to everyone. Different users Twitter and the app yodel had initially drawn attention to the breakdown. “The Ennepe-Ruhr vaccination center has just canceled 1493 vaccination appointments. From where I know this? 1493 email addresses visible in CC “, writes a user on Jodel, for example.

A spokesman for the responsible district administration confirmed the mishap t-online. The employee wanted to quickly inform all those affected by copying the addresses into the wrong field. “That happened, this shouldn’t happen, and we can only apologize,” he added. The case should now also concern the state data protection authority in North Rhine-Westphalia. “After all relevant information is available and the responsible body has given its opinion, we will decide which measures are to be taken,” she confirmed to her intervention t-online.

Vaccination stop for AstraZeneca vaccine – how things will now continue for the British-Swedish vaccine

Elsewhere, too, the unexpected suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine had created confusing conditions. Vaccination centers all over Germany had to cancel or reschedule appointments at short notice. Because only partially can other vaccines be used. Even people who should already receive the second vaccination now have to wait for the decision of the European Medicines Agency, which is currently re-examining the AstraZeneca substance. (mam)