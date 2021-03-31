ofPatrick Mayer shut down

After the next setback in the corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca, Karl Lauterbach is calling for a new vaccination strategy for Germany in the coronavirus pandemic.

Munich / Berlin – The setback for the vaccination campaign against the corona virus is huge. Astrazeneca should no longer be inoculated to people under 60 years of age in the Federal Republic of Germany. After individual deaths from cerebral vein thrombosis in connection with corona vaccinations with the vaccine from the Swedish-British manufacturer.

According to media reports, 2.2 million people in Germany received at least one dose of Astrazeneca vaccine. Astrazeneca has promised an additional 12 to 15 million doses of vaccine for the second quarter, but according to reports, concerns about the vaccine are now high among parts of the population. Karl Lauterbach, Corona expert and member of the Bundestag, now (March 31) has a clear vaccination requirement for Germany.

Corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca: Karl Lauterbach is promoting a new vaccination strategy in Germany

Simplified: According to his assessment, first vaccinations with the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna should be made in the coming weeks, whatever the resources will provide. The booster vaccinations for those who have already been vaccinated and those who have been vaccinated should, however, be postponed as far as possible.

(2) Although it is not covered by approval, pragmatically brave the best strategy would be to have almost only initial vaccinations with BionTech and Moderna for 12 weeks. We could provide ALL those willing to vaccinate with an initial vaccination by the end of June. From then on, deaths would be avoided – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) March 30, 2021

Lauterbach wrote on Twitter: “Important CDC analysis shows that BionTech vaccine 2 weeks after the first vaccination prevents infection in 80% (of the cases, ed.), Including asymptomatic infection.”

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Karl Lauterbach pleads for compliance with the vaccination sequence

Since around 60 percent of the infections would (still) originate from asymptomatic ones, the data would clearly speak in favor of a new vaccination strategy. The one to give priority to the first vaccinations against Covid-19.

Vaccination specialist Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had already received a request from Merkur.de advocates, “on the one hand, it is essential to bring the first vaccinations forward and, on the other hand, to check whether we can further extend the vaccination interval between the first and second vaccinations for the Biontech vaccine. In no case should we change the order of the vaccination priorities ”.

Karl Lauterbach on Corona vaccinations: Force first vaccinations with Biontech and Moderna

The data would clearly speak in favor of a new vaccination strategy, said the 58-year-old from Cologne. “Although it is not covered by approval, it would be pragmatically brave the best strategy to have almost only initial vaccinations with BionTech and Moderna for 12 weeks,” Lauterbach continued: “We could provide ALL those who want to be vaccinated with a first vaccination by the end of June. From then on, deaths would be avoided. “

Video: Lauterbach clearly names EU vaccination failure

On Tuesday (March 30), the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for monitoring vaccines in Germany, recommended that Astrazeneca should no longer be vaccinated against under-60s. Individual deaths from cerebral vein thrombosis had previously increased. Among other things, a 36-year-old man from the Kleve district died after a corona vaccination with Astrazeneca, the University Hospital Essen (North Rhine-Westphalia) referred to “thrombosis complications”. (pm)