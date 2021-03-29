Martín Soria, in his first public statements after taking office as Minister of Justice and Human Rights, indicated that he will implement “changes” to revert a system to which he considered “opaque and far from the citizenry.”

“It is a challenge that marks our historical time: to initiate a process of changes that returns efficiency, transparency, empathy and social legitimacy to the justice system,” the new official said through a thread on his Twitter account.

He added that “to achieve this objective, a collective articulation that exceeds personalism or sectarianism is necessary. Only in this way can we successfully address one of the most notorious deficits that our democracy has: an opaque justice service away from the citizenry.”

Designated by the opposition as the one who will work towards the impunity of Cristina Kirchner, the 45-year-old from Rio de Janeiro invited the “dialogue and consensus building, despite prejudices “.

Alberto Fernández, who was sworn in this Monday at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum, said that he has “entrusted him to work tirelessly so that Justice fully fulfills the role assigned to it by the rule of law.”

For Soria, “Argentine reconstruction needs at its epicenter a Justice that is a vector of transformation.”

Martín Soria during his inauguration as Minister of Justice Photo: Enrique García Medina

The absence of his predecessor and “close friend of many years” of the president, Marcela Losardo, who Fernández praised for the work carried out, drew attention during this afternoon’s ceremony.

“I deeply thank the President for this call and the support provided. I will do my best to rise to the challenge. I hope, in this way, to repay the trust placed with concrete facts,” continued Soria his message on networks.

And he added: “I also send my gratitude for the samples of support that I received. Those demonstrations that citizens from all over the country gave me and, especially, from my beloved province of Río Negro, have become the driving force behind me. drives towards the stated objectives “.

Martín Soria, a lawyer by profession, was mayor of General Roca and served as a national deputy since the end of 2019. He is the son of the former governor of Río Negro Carlos Soria, who was murdered by his wife in January 2012 shortly after taking office. .

