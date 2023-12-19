The 34-year-old actor, who starred in the movie “Creed 3” and played Kang in the Marvel (Disney) universe, was found guilty of third-degree assault, which is the least serious level for this type of charge, and harassment, by a jury of six people. He was acquitted of two other charges.

His sentencing, which could reach up to a year in prison, is scheduled to be pronounced on February 6. But Marvel Studios decided to stop working with the actor, which was confirmed by a source familiar with the file to Agence France-Presse.

The actor was arrested on March 25 after an altercation in the car with his ex-lover, Grace Jabbari, who testified during the trial in a Manhattan court.

According to her testimony, the actor attacked her and took the phone from her after an argument in the car, then he violently grabbed her arm and hit her head. Jonathan Majors' lawyers pleaded not guilty.

Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg said the trial showed, on the contrary, that Jonathan Majors “had a habit” of exerting “psychological and emotional pressure” on his girlfriend, which led to the attack on March 30.

Majors has appeared in several prominent films recently, including “Creed 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania,” and “Magazine Dreams,” which was shown at the Sundance Film Festival.

Before his trial, he was scheduled to appear in two upcoming Marvel films, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”