Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

In the first few minutes after the assassination, Trump’s raised fist pose was used by Republicans as an election advertisement. His son is picking up the same line.

Milwaukee – A combative man who was shot and injured just a few seconds ago, who stands up despite his injury and cheers his supporters with his fist raised and radiates strength: This is how a large number of Republicans commented on the photo of Donald Trump after the assassination attempt against him last Saturday (July 13).

As if by a miracle, the Republican presidential candidate seems to have survived. A slight turn of his head saved his life: The bullet that was fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired during a speech in the town of Butler in the state of Pennsylvania, missed his head and hit his ear instead. At the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee, Donald Trump even portrayed as a “savior of the USA sent by God”.

Trump’s son calls him a “lion heart”: “We will fight, we will fight”

Donald Trump’s son may have given Republicans a new nickname for the Republican candidate: “Lionheart.” After the assassination attempt at the weekend, he praised his father’s courage. “So what was my father’s instinct when his life was at stake? Not to back down, not to give up,” said Don Trump Jr. at the Republican Party Convention. His father had shown the whole world that the next American president had a “lionheart.”

During Trump’s son’s speech in Milwaukee, the screens showed a photo of the 78-year-old with a blood-smeared cheek and an outstretched fist in front of a US flag. “We will fight, we will fight, we will fight with our voice. We will fight with our ideas,” said Trump Jr., referring to the presidential election in November. “And on November 5th, we will fight with our voice.”

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

New information on Trump assassin: He announced the attack a few days earlier

In his speech, Trump’s son also remembered the killed firefighter Corey Comperatore. The 50-year-old had thrown himself in front of his family to protect them and was fatally shotThey had lost “an American hero.” “We wish he were with us tonight. But his memory will live forever in the hearts of his family, his community and the nation he loved.” The audience called out the name of the man who had been killed.

Meanwhile, according to the US broadcaster FoxNews new information can be uncovered. According to the report, the assassin Crooks wrote on the prominent gaming platform Steam a few days before the attack: “July 13th will be my premiere.” The message is said to have been discovered during the examination of Crooks’ electronic devices. Searches for US President Joe Biden, Trump, the Democratic Party Convention and Trump’s speech in Butler were also found on the assassin’s computer.

In addition, Crooks’ parents are said to have contacted the police just a few hours before the attack and reported that their son was missing. They were worried about his well-being, they said. (bb/dpa)