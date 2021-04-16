In the fall of 2020, strangers carried out an arson attack on the RKI, and the police are now publishing pictures of a man. He is suspected of having written a confessional email.

Berlin – After a hitherto unknown man had carried out an arson attack on the building of the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin in autumn 2020, the police are now looking for the alleged perpetrator with pictures. As the police said on Friday, they are looking for a man who is said to have sent an email from an Internet café that confessors.

In the photos published by the police, a young or middle-aged man can be seen in the internet café on Kantstrasse in Berlin-Charlottenburg. According to the “current state of knowledge, he should be the sender of this e-mail”. The recordings were made on October 30, 2020 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. A few days earlier, on the night of October 25, apparently several perpetrators had carried out an arson attack on the RKI.

The facade and windows at the Robert Koch Institute on General-Pape-Straße were damaged in 2020. © Annette Riedl / dpa

Molotov cocktails, i.e. bottles with flammable liquid, were thrown against the wall of the building in the southern Tempelhof-Schöneberg district. Although only one man can be seen in the internet café on the video recording of the currently published images, a security guard reported several people and several bottles were thrown. He had extinguished the flames immediately, the strangers had fled in the meantime. The main building in the north-west of the capital was not affected, but another institute building.

RKI under fire: Interior Senator Geisel is horrified by the attack

The exact background is still unclear, but investigators have so far assumed a politically motivated act. The Robert Koch Institute has been the focus of attention since the beginning of the corona pandemic, the current infection numbers are published daily by the RKI. Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) said shortly after the fact: “How blind do you have to be to throw incendiary devices at such an institution?” The RKI is one of the oldest biomedical research institutions

of the world. The aim of the employees is to protect the population from disease.

After arson attack on the RKI: criminal police are hoping for clues

The criminal police now asks for information and asks the following questions: Who can provide information on the identity and / or whereabouts of the person sought? Who saw the suspects before, during or after the commission of the crime? Who can give further relevant information about the crime, the suspect and / or the wanted person?

The State Criminal Police Office at Bayernring 44 in Tempelhof can receive information on the telephone number (030) 4664 – 953528, by fax to the number (030) 4664 – 953 599, by e-mail to [email protected], via the Internetwache Berlin as well as any other police station.