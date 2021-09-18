NAfter the possible thwarting of an attack on the synagogue in Hagen, Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) has again spoken out in favor of deporting so-called threats. In addition, as Federal Chancellor he wanted “bans on anti-constitutional organizations and associations, bans on symbols of hatred and terror, entry and residence bans, expulsions and deportations – as far as possible,” Laschet told Bild-Zeitung.

His rival, Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, told the newspaper that there was “no justification, no acceptance, no excuse for anti-Semitism, regardless of whether from the right, from the middle of society or Islamistically motivated.” be monitored.

Syrians in custody

In the Hagen case, a 16-year-old Syrian is in custody on Friday evening following the decision of a judge. There is an urgent suspicion against him of preparing a serious act of violence that is dangerous to the state, said the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office. The youth arrested on Thursday is said to have denied attack plans during the interrogation. His lawyer, who had expected his release, announced that he would request a detention review and file inspection.

According to information from security circles, the decisive reason for the determination of the 16-year-old was the chat with a suspected IS terrorist via the messenger service Telegram. A foreign secret service is said to have given the hint.

Foreign services also read chats

The chairman of the parliamentary control committee of the Bundestag, Roderich Kiesewetter, praised the cooperation with foreign services. Politicians must “ensure that our intelligence services can cooperate on an equal footing with partner services,” said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany (RND).

Terrorism expert Peter Neumann from King’s College in London, who is part of Laschet’s “future team”, told the RND: “In the cases of prevented attacks that I know of, 80 to 90 percent can be traced back to information from American services. Their possibilities for checking digital communication far exceed what Germany is capable of and what we are allowed to do. “

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) had spoken of an “Islamistically motivated threat” to the Hagen synagogue on the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, an adult offender who is convicted of preparing a serious act of violence that is dangerous to the state faces imprisonment from six months to ten years. When applying youth criminal law, however, other standards and sanctions apply.