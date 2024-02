Milei's government had already banned the use of neutral language in the Armed Forces and will now extend the measure to the entire Argentine national public administration | Photo: EFE/Shawn Thew

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, gave an order to prohibit the use of neutral language throughout the national public administration, after a resolution had already implemented this measure in the country's Armed Forces.

“We will initiate actions to prohibit neutral language and everything related to a gender perspective,” said presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni this Tuesday (27).

A resolution published on Monday (26) had already prohibited the use of neutral language in the Argentine Armed Forces and in all bodies of the Ministry of Defense.

“The Spanish language must be used, in accordance with the rules and regulations that govern each respective area, under the terms and rules established by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and by the regulations and manuals in force in the Armed Forces”, pointed out the resolution.

“Any deviation or denaturalization of Spanish that is not standardized or endorsed by a corresponding legal system may lead to a misinterpretation of what is intended to be described or ordered, affecting its execution”, explained the Argentine government.