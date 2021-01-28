The Federation of Trade and Services Employees (FAECyS), the largest union in Argentina with more than 1.2 million members, closed on Thursday an arduous salary agreement with the three business chambers of the activity. The parties agreed to a salary increase of 21% in three tranches of 7% each.

The increase is to compensate for the mismatch between inflation and the wage increases received last year by merchant workers.

“With the country closed by the quarantine, the agreement could not be closed before,” they explained in the union. “Entrepreneurs had promised to sit down to compensate for the lag“they added.

The agreed increase reaches 1.2 million workers. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

Armando Cavalieri, secretary general of the Federation of Commercial Employees, pointed out that the sum of the increases achieved from April 2020 to here give a total annual increase of 35%, with which the basic agreement rises to $ 60,513.

“And in April we sit down again to negotiate the new agreement “, advanced to Clarion the unionist.

The 35% increase is reached after the incorporation of the $ 5,000 non-remunerative that the commercial staff already received. On the other hand, a one-time extra contribution of $ 100 per worker was agreed for Obra Social.

A document from FAECYS signed by Cavalieri and the secretaries of Press and Broadcasting and Legal Affairs, Angel “Polo” Martínez and Jorge BenceHe said this Thursday that the recomposition of assets will cushion “the hard blow suffered by purchasing power as a result of the inflationary process and economic variations.”

The parity improvement allowed raising the basic salary, including the item for presenteeism, to $ 60,513 pesos from next April for the personnel of the union organization’s teacher sector, which in April 2020 received a basic credit of $ 41,790.

The three tranches of 7 percent will be paid next January, February and March, calculated on “the amount of the basic salary for each category as of last December.”

“FAECYS had promised to defend the salary and job opportunities of more than one million merchants in the last agreement signed in October, and it did so,” Cavalieri said.

“A salary recomposition of this magnitude for employees included in the 130/75 collective bargaining agreement is extremely important to mitigate the very difficult context the country and workers are going through,” said Cavalieri.

For their part, the employers’ chambers assured this afternoon in a press release that “the review of the joint agreement with FAECYS, according to the fourth clause of the last October agreement, implied the payment of a non-remunerative allowance for the quarter.”

“By next March, 21 percent will be completed, to be calculated on the amount that the basic current for each category in December yields, and the sum granted for that month of 5,000 pesos as an extraordinary and one-time bonus fee,” they explained .

Armando Cavalieri, head of the Federation of Commercial Employees. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

The cameras pointed out that the amount resulting from the improvement to next March will be incorporated into basic salaries in April for its nominal value, and the monthly payment of 5,000 pesos will continue to be received until March 2021 and will be added at its nominal value to the basic agreement in two installments of 2,500 pesos, on April 1 and May 1.