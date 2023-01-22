Jacinda Ardern (42) and Chris Hipkins (44) appeared side by side at the New Zealand Labor Party meeting to vote on the new leader. On arrival, they embraced and received applause from party members.

The vote was just a formality: no one from the Social Democratic Party had run for office besides Hipkins. Beaming, Hipkins appeared before the press a little later. “It is great that we as a party can radiate such unity.”

The cheerful Hipkins, who is often referred to by his nickname ‘Chippy’, has a boyish appearance. He likes sausage rolls, odd jobs and cycling, and describes himself as “a Kiwi with both feet on the ground.” He has been in parliament for 15 years, but has never been seen as a serious candidate for leadership. The fact that he now gets the top job is mainly because the obvious candidate, current deputy prime minister Grant Robertson, declined for this.

Thus, Hipkins received unanimous support from his peers. Party members call him pragmatic, a politician par excellence and a hard worker. He says that he owes this to his youth. He grew up in a working-class environment in the Hutt Valley, near the capital Wellington. “I don’t believe in fate when it comes to politics,” he said. “I believe in hard work.”

Known as corona minister

He became best known to the wider New Zealand public as the minister responsible for corona policy during the height of the pandemic. He was initially praised for his persistence, although there were also Kiwis who blamed him for the strict policy.

He is a contemporary of Ardern and they have been friends for many years. During Ardern’s more than five years as head of government, they often hung out together, and Hipkins was known as a “problem solver.”

Although Hipkins and Ardern are political allies, it is expected that with Hipkins Kiwis will get a completely different kind of leader. “He is level-headed and funny, but can also be ruthless,” writes political commentator Luke Malpass Stuff. “Ardern became known for her empathy and kindness. Hipkins is a political beast.”

He likes the political battle and sometimes goes off track. For example, in 2017 he was called back after interfering with a crisis about dual nationalities in Australian politics.

Family out of spotlight

While Ardern has received international acclaim for her involvement and has become an icon of the global progressive movement, Hipkins is expected to become less outspoken on major social issues. He will mainly focus on boosting the economy, which has hit a dead end during the pandemic.

At his first press conference as party leader, he responded to the personal attacks and misogyny his predecessor had to deal with. “The verbal abuse directed at Jacinda is unacceptable. The way she has been treated is absolutely appalling,” he said. He also wants to learn lessons from it. Hipkins is divorced and has two children. He said he accepts that a prime minister’s life is “public property”, but he wants to protect his family as much as possible. “I have seen what it has done to Jacinda’s family. That is why I will keep my family out of the spotlight as much as possible.”

It will be several days before he is officially the leader of the country. Jacinda Ardern must first tender her resignation to the Governor General, the representative of the British crown. Chris Hipkins will be sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister on Wednesday.