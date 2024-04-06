The celestial spectacle that keeps millions of people in expectation this April 8 will have its next appointment in the United States on August 12, 2045. This phenomenon, a total solar eclipse, will darken the day and leave a significant swath of the country in darkness, offering an unparalleled spectacle for hobbyists and scientists alike.

The total solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon in which The Moon comes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely covering the king star. For the observer on the ground, day turns into night for a few minutesrevealing stars and planets normally hidden by sunlight.

According to predictions, the next total eclipse that the United States will go through in 2045 It promises to be a large-scale event, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Estimates indicate that the maximum duration of totality – the period in which the Sun will be completely covered – will be 6 minutes and 6.2 seconds, a considerably long time for this type of phenomenon.

To experience the total eclipse phase, It is crucial to position yourself within what is known as the central path of the eclipse, a defined strip between two boundaries, marked on specialized maps by blue lines. The center line, usually marked in red, indicates the optimal viewing point where the duration of the totality reaches its maximum.

What is the impact of total solar eclipses in the United States?

The interest in this phenomenon is not merely scientific or astronomical; It also has a profound cultural and tourist impact. The cities located along the central path of the eclipse are preparing to receive thousands of visitors, fans and curious people seeking to witness this natural spectacle. Local economies receive a significant boost from astronomy tourism, with hotels, restaurants and local services seeing increased demand.

Successful eclipse viewing depends significantly on weather conditions; A clear sky is more crucial than the duration of the phenomenon.

Despite the accuracy of the predictions, experts remember the importance of the climate factor. A clear sky is essential for successful eclipse viewing. Therefore, they advise paying attention to the weather forecasts in the days before the event and being willing to move to find the clearest sky possible.

For those interested in planning their experience, there are interactive maps and online tools that offer detailed information on the best viewing locations, exact start and end times of totality, as well as practical tips for safe viewing of the eclipse.