In 30 days, Planalto paid R$2.7 billion; in the year, the value already reaches R$ 14.2 billion

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) accelerated the pace of payment of amendments after the approval of the fiscal framework by the Chamber of Deputies on August 22. From August 27 (Sunday) to August 29 (Tuesday), the Executive paid BRL 900 million in amendments already pledged by congressmen.

The highest volume released was in August: R$ 2.7 billion. In the year, R$ 14.2 billion had already been paid in all until August 29 – latest data available. Of these, 58.5% (R$ 8.3 billion) were reserved in previous years and paid only now.

The pledge of amendments in August was R$ 4.2 billion. The day with the greatest commitment was August 10th. In 2023, the government has already committed BRL 22 billion (understand what this means below).

MORE SPACE IN 2024

the minister Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget) presented on Wednesday (30.Aug) projections of growth in expenses for the 2024 Budget. In all, there will be R$ 129 billion more in expenses.

The PLOA (Annual Budget Law Project), which will be sent by the government to Congress this Thursday (31.Aug), establishes an increase of BRL 9 billion compared to 2023 for individual and bench amendments.

COMMITMENT X PAYMENT

The payment phase differs from the commitment phase. Commitment is the 1st stage of public expenditure execution. It is when the government formalizes that it will reserve a portion of the money available in the Budget for the project proposed by a deputy or senator.

After the commitment, the value is, in fact, reserved. It works as a guarantee from the authority that the payment will be made. With that, the service indicated by an amendment can be contracted – in the expectation that the payment will in fact be made at some point.

After the commitment comes the liquidation stage –when the government recognizes that the contracted service has been delivered– and, finally, the payment itself, with the release of the funds into the account of those who performed the service.

The quick commitment of an amendment is a demand of congressmen, especially on the eve of votes in the Legislative that interest the government. The support of deputies and senators to the government is positively influenced at this stage. But the definitive support of this politician comes when the money reaches its final destination.