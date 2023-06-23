The advisory of the nominated minister informed that the resignation is “personal” and does not involve the lawyers who act in the cases.

O Cristiano Zanin law firmapproved by the Senate on Wednesday (June 21, 2023) to fill a vacancy in the stf (Federal Supreme Court), will leave the president’s defense Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in its proceedings at the Court.

According to the advisory of the new minister, the resignation is “guys” and for obvious reasons and does not involve the lawyers acting on the cases.

Zanin is prevented from judging 143 cases in which he represents one of the parties to the Supreme Court, 19 of which are pending.

He, however, is not prevented from judging new cases that enter the Court involving Lula. That would only happen if the president chose to keep Zanin’s office in his defense.

Since 2013, Zanin and his wife, lawyer Valeska Teixeira Zanin Martins, have defended Lula. The couple are partners in the office Zanin Martins. Graduated in law by PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) in 1999, the lawyer specializes in corporate and criminal litigation (a legal dispute established after the defendant contests what was presented in the action), both national and transnational.