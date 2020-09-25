During the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a commentary from Sunil Gavaskar sparked controversy in the live commentary. On Virat Kohli’s poor performance, Gavaskar had said on air that he had just faced Anushka Sharma’s bowling in lockdown. Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli, was trolled on social media after this. Anushka had criticized Gavaskar’s comment via social media the day after the match. Now Gavaskar, presenting his explanation, said that where did he blame Anushka for Virat’s poor performance? Gavaskar gave his clarification while talking on India Today.

He said, ‘Where am I blaming him (Anushka)? When did I comment sexist? I was just referring to the video that someone recorded from a nearby building and put it on social media. Virat had not done any practice and the practice he had done was the same when he was facing Anushka’s bowling in the compound of his building. This is what I said. A video went viral during the lockdown, in which Virat was batting in the building compound and Anushka was throwing the ball to him. At the time of the lockdown, all Indian cricketers were locked in their homes and were unable to practice cricket.

Fans in defense of Gavaskar over Anushka’s controversial statement

He further said, ‘Where am I holding him responsible for Virat’s failure? I was just saying that in that video she was bowling to Virat. While Virat was playing with a single off three balls, Gavaskar said during the commentary, ‘Now when there was a lockdown, he only practiced on Anushka’s bowling, the video we have seen. Nothing has to be done with that. This comment was manipulated on social media, causing controversy.

Anushka’s answer

Anushka wrote on Instagram, ‘Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, I want to tell you that your statement is quite unpleasant. I want to ask you why you make such statements and blame his wife for playing a cricketer. I know it well that you have reset the personal life of every cricketer in the last few years, then you do not think that it should happen to me as well.

He further wrote, ‘I am sure that since last night you will have many sentences and words in your mind to comment on my husband’s performance or your words only matter when my name has come in them. He said that it is 2020 and for me things still have not changed. When will it happen when I will be dragged into cricket and such unilateral comments will not be made? ‘ Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a great player whose name holds high in this game of Bhadrajans. I just wanted to tell you how I felt when you said that.