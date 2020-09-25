new Delhi: India’s legendary batsman and commentator Sunil Gavaskar had commented on the performance of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli during the IPL match, to which Anushka Sharma’s sharp reaction came out. Now Gavaskar has clarified that on this matter My statement was misrepresented.

Gavaskar had said in a TV program that Anushka was helping her husband Virat in practice during the lockdown. Gavaskar has been fiercely pulled about this on social media. Anushka herself has also sought clarification from Gavaskar on social media about this statement and said that she and Kohli deserve respect and they should be respected.

Gavaskar explained this by telling India Today, “You can hear that I and Akash Chopra were commenting. We were on the Hindi channel. Akash was saying that there was no opportunity for proper practice for anyone during the lockdown. . This was seen in some players because they did not appear in their rhythm in the first match. “

Gavaskar further said, “In the first match, Rohit could not strike the ball properly and likewise Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not hit the ball. Virat also could not walk in the first match. It all happened due to lack of practice. . “

Gavaskar said, “That’s what we were trying to say. Virat also did no practice. He was seen playing in the compound of his building and Anushka was bowling him during that time. That’s what I wanted to say. He bowled him. Was doing it. That’s it. “

Gavaskar said that from all these things, where do I think I am blaming Anushka or I am sexist. Gavaskar said, “I just wanted to say what I saw in the video. This video was recorded by someone from a neighborhood building and put it on social media. I am also talking based on the same video was doing.”

Gavaskar said that he was only trying to say that whether he is Virat or Rohit or anyone else, without practice, a kind of rustiness comes inside, which showed in his game in the first match.

Anushka had earlier posted the story on Instagram and expressed her anger at Gavaskar’s statement, “Mr. Gavaskar, your message is unpleasant, but I want to understand why you chose to play a husband for his wife. Why did you accuse me and make such a comment? I know that you have not commented and respected every cricketer’s personal life for so many years while doing a commentary. Don’t you think that for me and you too Should there be the same kind of respect in the heart? “

He wrote, “I know that you have many more words and sentences to comment on my husband’s performance in the last match or your words will only matter when you name me.”

The actress further wrote, “It’s 2020 and things are not over for me yet. When will I be spared from dragging into cricket and when will I stop taking my name in frivolous statements?”

He said, “Honorable Mr. Gavaskar, you are a great player, a player whose name is different in this gentleman’s game. I just wanted to tell you how I felt when I heard this.”