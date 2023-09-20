Planalto informed that the president will prioritize a meeting with Joe Biden, scheduled for 2 pm, in New York

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) canceled the live weekly that I would do this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) directly from New York (USA). According to Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), the cancellation was to focus on the bilateral meetings that the PT member will have in the afternoon, mainly the one with the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Afterwards, the 2 heads of state will launch a program aimed at improving the quality of employment and working conditions.

The live broadcast was even shared by the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimentabut the post was later deleted.

This Tuesday (September 19, 2023), Lula decided to bring forward his return to Brazil by 1 day. The Presidency did not inform the reason for the anticipation, but members of the government who accompany the PT member report that he has been experiencing severe pain in his hip, due to osteoarthritis.

The Chief Executive will have surgery on September 29 to correct the problem.