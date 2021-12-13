Home page politics

Austria’s new Interior Minister Gerhard Karner responded with an apology to allegations of anti-Semitism.

Vienna (dpa) – Austria’s new Interior Minister Gerhard Karner responded to accusations of anti-Semitism with an apology. According to media reports from 2007, the conservative ÖVP politician had accused the social democratic SPÖ of planning a “dirty election campaign” with the help of international advisors. Karner was quoted by the magazine “Profil” at the time as saying that the SPÖ had “deliberately poisoned the climate with the gentlemen from America and Israel”. “I regret the statements from then and would not do them today,” said Karner on Monday.

Prior to this, prominent artists, Jewish student representatives, scientists and representatives of the Holocaust victims had accused Karner in an open letter of anti-Semitic rhetoric in the Lower Austrian state election campaign in 2007. Elfriede Jelinek, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, is also among the signatories of the appeal calling for Karner to be replaced as minister. The president of Vienna’s Israelitischer Kultusgemeinde, Oskar Deutsch, described Karner’s statements as “highly problematic” and called for clarification, which was then given in the afternoon.

The statements from the past were misleading, said Karner in his message. He regrets that. “I therefore emphasize that I strongly and very resolutely reject any remotely touching anti-Semitic ideas.” In a first statement on Monday, Karner had initially made it clear that he would no longer use such formulations – but he had not apologized. Karner is also under criticism because of a museum for the Austrofascist Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss (1892-1934). The memorial is operated by the Texingtal community, where Karner was mayor until recently. According to Karner, the museum will be revised next year.