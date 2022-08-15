The Chinese Army confirmed that it will carry out military exercises today in the air and sea space surrounding Taiwan. in response to the visit of five US congressmen to the islandwhich occurs twelve days after the one carried out by the president of the Legislative, Nancy Pelosi.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater of Operations Command, said the People’s Liberation Army (Chinese Army) will take necessary measures to “resolutely uphold national sovereignty.” Exercises consist of a joint multi-service combat readiness patrol and an actual combat drill in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, whose sovereignty Beijing claims.

On August 11, after completing the maneuvers carried out in response to Pelosi’s visit, the military spokesman announced that the army would organize “regular combat patrols” in the waters around Taiwan. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said today that the visit by US politicians is a “flagrant violation” of the “one China” principle.

Furthermore, Wu noted that the PLA continues to “train troops for war” with the aim of “crush any form of separatist scheme and foreign interference for a Taiwan independence“.

Missile fired by China near Taiwan.

The US delegation, which plans to visit other parts of the Indo-Pacific in addition to Taiwan, is made up of both Republican and Democratic senators and congressmen who, during their two-day stay, will hold meetings with Taiwanese leaders on regional security and trade.

Although China has conducted other drills in the Taiwan Strait in recent years, those related to the current crisis that began with Pelosi’s visit “cover a larger area, involve more military elements and are expected to be highly effective.” reported Chinese defense experts quoted by local media. Taiwan described the Chinese military presence in the aforementioned areas as a “blockade”, and the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, described the China’s “deliberately raised military threat” of “irresponsible.”

China, which called Pelosi’s visit a “farce” and “deplorable betrayal”, has considered Taiwan a rebellious province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists.

